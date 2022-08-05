Jerry O Sullivan

Predeceased by his parents Mary and Timothy and his sister Margaret.

Jerry – beloved brother of Joe, Donie and Kate.

Deeply regretted by his loving family – his brothers, sister, nephews Timmy and Donald, nieces Sharon, Michelle, Majella, Eileen, Kerry and Tricia, brothers-in-law Eddie and Garry, sisters-in-law Teresa and Kim, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (August 8th) from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Jerry’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link:

www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to the Children's Hospital Crumlin on the following link:

Fundraising & Donations - OLCHC