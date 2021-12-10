Jerry McCarthy of 64 St. Stephen's Park Castleisland and late of 4 Desmond's Avenue Castleisland.

Requiem Mass for Jerry will take place on Monday Morning at 11AM in Castleisland Parish Church followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland.

House strictly private please.

The funeral cortege will depart his residence at 10.30am on Monday morning and travel to the church, departing the church at 12 Noon and travel via Main Street on route to the Cemetery.