Jerry (Jeremiah) Carey, St. Johns Park, Tralee and late of Cromane, Killorglin.

Peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday 1st of February 2022, in University Hospital Kerry Palliative Care Unit, surrounded by his loving family and caring staff. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Teresa, his daughters Pauline, Sheila and Teresa, his son Jeremiah, his adored grandchildren Dylan, Jonathan, Owen, Conor, Kian, Tommy and Miah, his sister Hannah and brothers Ned, Patrick, Michael and Con, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in The Rose Room, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday evening from 7.00pm to 9.00pm

Funeral cortége will depart Hogan's Home on Saturday morning at 9.15, arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee at 9.30am for requiem Mass. Mass will be live streamed on www.st.johns.ie

Private cremation afterwards. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.