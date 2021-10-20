Jerry (DJ) Murphy, Kilquane Upper, Headford, Killarney
Peacefully in the excellent care of the Palliative Care team at the University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Noreen and sadly missed by his daughters Sheila, Joan, Marion, Eileen, Noreen and sons John - Joe, Jerry and Noel. Predeceased by his sons Patrick and Donal.Sadly missed by his daughter - in - law, sons - in - law, grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends R.I.P.
Funeral cortége will leave the family home on Friday morning at 10.15am for requiem mass at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery.
Requiem mass will be live streamed on
https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/
House Strictly Private Please.
Recommended
Proposals to build power plant and gas storage facility in Ballylongford supported by councilOct 20, 2021 17:10
Sale agreed for Ballybunion’s Golf HotelOct 20, 2021 13:10
Emergency meeting sought with Department of Health to address issues at UHKOct 20, 2021 13:10
Tralee man who stole cash and cheques from soup kitchen receives prison sentenceOct 20, 2021 17:10
Concierge service launched to attract people to SneemOct 20, 2021 13:10