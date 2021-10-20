Jerry (DJ) Murphy, Kilquane Upper, Headford, Killarney

Peacefully in the excellent care of the Palliative Care team at the University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Noreen and sadly missed by his daughters Sheila, Joan, Marion, Eileen, Noreen and sons John - Joe, Jerry and Noel. Predeceased by his sons Patrick and Donal.Sadly missed by his daughter - in - law, sons - in - law, grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends R.I.P.

Funeral cortége will leave the family home on Friday morning at 10.15am for requiem mass at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery.

Requiem mass will be live streamed on

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/

House Strictly Private Please.