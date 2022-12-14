Advertisement

Jerry Coffey

Dec 15, 2022 07:12 By receptionradiokerry
Jerry Coffey

Jerry Coffey, London and formerly of Cloon Lake, Glencar.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Jerry, Sandra, Kevin & Michelle.  Sadly missed by his sister Bridie & brother Mike (predeceased by his brothers Steve & Pait), daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours & many friends.

Reposing at Crook’s Funeral Home, Kilburn, London from 3pm to 5pm today followed by procession to The Sacred Heart Church, Quex Road.

Requiem Mass for Jerry Coffey will take place on Friday at 12.30pm followed by burial in Hendon Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilburn

Family flowers only please.

Advertisement

Donations if desired to Quex Road Food Bank.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus