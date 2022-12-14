Jerry Coffey, London and formerly of Cloon Lake, Glencar.
Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Jerry, Sandra, Kevin & Michelle. Sadly missed by his sister Bridie & brother Mike (predeceased by his brothers Steve & Pait), daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours & many friends.
Reposing at Crook’s Funeral Home, Kilburn, London from 3pm to 5pm today followed by procession to The Sacred Heart Church, Quex Road.
Requiem Mass for Jerry Coffey will take place on Friday at 12.30pm followed by burial in Hendon Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilburn
Family flowers only please.
Advertisement
Donations if desired to Quex Road Food Bank.
Recommended
Jonathan Dowdall accused of lying under oath about friendship with killer of Jerry McCabeDec 14, 2022 17:12
EPA given green light for emissions licence for Killarney asphalt plantDec 14, 2022 17:12
Kerry County Council continue to treat priority roads, as new weather warning issuedDec 14, 2022 13:12
Seven Kerry secondary schools send at least 90% of students to third levelDec 14, 2022 13:12
Kerry Euromillions player wins €50,000Dec 14, 2022 13:12