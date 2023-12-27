Advertisement

Jeremiah Kelliher

Dec 28, 2023 12:18 By receptionradiokerry
Jeremiah Kelliher

Jeremiah Kelliher of Killeen, Tralee and formerly Droumcunnig, Abbeydorney and Shanahill, Keel                                   Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (28th December) from 5 to 7 pm. Requiem Mass for Jeremiah will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday in St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney ). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey.

Family information-

Beloved husband of Mary (Ryan Kelliher) and previously the late Mary (Cunningham), dear father of Teresa and brother of Michael, James, Helen, Mary, Paudie, Sheila & Bernie.

 

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ryan & Tara, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Rick, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

