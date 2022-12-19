Jeremiah ‘Jerh.’ O'Gorman, Coolick, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Peacefully in the company of his loving family and the exceptional care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Joan, dearly loved father of Noreen, Diarmuid and Brigid and much loved grandfather of Emma, Abby, Killian, Derry and Niall. Very sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Liam Kennedy, daughter-in-law Susan, brothers Jimmy and Michael, sisters Sr. Mary, Sr. Nora Mai, and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am followed by Private Cremation. The Requiem Mass for Jeremiah (Jerh.) will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

HOUSE & CREMATION PRIVATE PLEASE