Jeremiah (Ger) Coffey

Apr 3, 2022 13:04 By receptionradiokerry
New Street, Cahersiveen

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen from 6pm-8pm on Monday evening. Requiem mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in the O' Connell Memorial Church Cahersiveen followed by burial in Relig Cill Fhaolain.

Special Requests: Requiem mass will be live streamed via the following link: http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

