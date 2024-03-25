The death has occurred of Jenny Newman, Togherbane, Kilmoyley; who passed away after a short illness in U.H.K. Palliative Care Unit surrounded by her loving family.
Predeceased by her father Eugene.
Sadly missed by her mother Mary, brother Bernard, sisters Tara, Trisha and Catriona, niece Hazel, sister-in-law Caroline, brother-in-law Richard, Catriona's Partner Padraig, Aunts, Uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues in Cara Credit Union.
MAY SHE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue V92 WTK8 this Monday evening the 25th March from 5-7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday the 26th March in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley at 1pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetary, Kilmoyley.
The mass will be live on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/Kilmoyley-Ardfert.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
