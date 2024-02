Jane (Jenny) O'Reardon née Cuthbert, Killorglin and formerly Kilgarvan and Cork, passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 20th, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Donie Reardon and sons Daniel, Roger and James, and son-in-law Dan Cremin. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elizabeth, Jayne and Mary, along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Wednesday, February 21st, from 6.30pm- 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday, February 22nd, to Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem Mass at 11am will be live streamed on Kilgarvan parish facebook page. Burial afterwards in local cemetery, Kilgarvan. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to Killorglin Community Care Centre.