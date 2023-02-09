The death, peacefully at his home, of James O'Shea, Glens, Dingle and formerly of Main St., Dingle .
Predeceased by his wife Bridie, his sisters Brega, Kathleen and Josephine. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his niece Lori Prince, nephews John and Raymond Prince, Chicago, Maurice and John Murray, Loughrea, brothers in law, Liam Murray, Loughrea and Thomas Ryle, Dingle, relatives, friends and neighbours.
R.I.P.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Tuesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.
No flowers please, donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital.
