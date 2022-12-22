James (Mixie) Palmer of Riverdale, Kearney’s Road, Ballyard West, Tralee and formerly of Sneem, Co. Kerry

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday (28th December) at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mixie will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Angela and dearest father of Críona & Patrick.

Sadly missed by his broken-hearted family, his much loved granddaughter Rosie, great granddaughter Ruby, brother Willie, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Mary, Rosie’s husband Nick, his relatives, neighbours and friends.