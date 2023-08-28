James 'Jim' O'Sullivan, Barraduff, Headford, Killarney and formerly of Clonakilty, Co. Cork. On August 26th 2023 peacefully after a brief illness in the presence of his family. Beloved husband of Margaret and devoted father of Seamus and Sean. Sadly missed by his brother Pat, sisters Ann, Mary, Kathleen, Sheila and the late Timmy, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Barraduff (V93 D544) on Tuesday 29th August from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff (V93 CV06). Requiem mass on Wednesday 30th August at 11am, followed by burial to Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The live streamed link can be found on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care at UHK. Tralee.