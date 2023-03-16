Ballinacartin, Knocknagoshel,
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Sunday evening, March 19th from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass for Jim will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel on Monday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.
Live streaming of Jim's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
James (Jim) O’Sullivan, affectionately known as Pecker, Ballinacartin, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry. He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Paddy, Bob, Tadgh, Billy, John and Tom, sisters Eileen and Ann, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Caren, Sheila and Chrissie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Jim Rest in Peace.
