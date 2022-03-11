Advertisement

James "Chassie" Cronin

James "Chassie" Cronin

James ‘Chassie’ Cronin, Duagh Village, Listowel, Co. Kerry and formerly of Desmond's Avenue, Castleisland, Co. Kerry,

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Road, Castleisland, Co. Kerry, V92 PH68, on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for James ‘Chassie’ will be celebrated at 11.30am on Tuesday in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. It will be followed by burial at Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Donations, if desired, to Féileacáin, https://feileacain.ie/donate/, or care of Tangney’s Funeral Home.

