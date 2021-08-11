Advertisement

Jackie Cahill

Aug 12, 2021 13:08 By receptionradiokerry
Jackie Cahill, Killarney Road and Henry St., Kenmare.
A private family funeral will take place for Jackie with his requiem mass being celebrated on Saturday at 2pm in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare.  Mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.ie
Followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.  Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

