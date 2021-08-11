Jackie Cahill, Killarney Road and Henry St., Kenmare.
A private family funeral will take place for Jackie with his requiem mass being celebrated on Saturday at 2pm in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.ie
Followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.
