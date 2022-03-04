Ita Lane (née Cotter) Lavalla, Brosna, Co. Kerry and formerly of Knockane, Brosna.

Reposing at St. Carthage's Church, Brosna, on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Brosna. The Mass will be livestreamed on St. Carthage's Church Brosna Facebook Page. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Castleisland Day Care Centre c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland. House Private, please. If you wish to leave a message of condolence to the family please use the link below.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace