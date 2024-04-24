Ian Rice, Dalkey, Dublin and formerly of Kilbonane, Beaufort, on the 23rd April 2024, peacefully, in the presence of his loving wife and in the excellent care of the staff at Our Lady's Hospice, Blackrock. Much loved husband and best friend of Caroline Nyhan, beloved son of John and Rita and dearest brother of Katrina and Sheila. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family, mother-in-law Beta, brother-in-law Paul, sisters-in-law and their partners Kristine and Rob, Yvonne and Michelle and John, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney V93KX61, on Thursday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. A Celebration of Ian's Life will take place on Friday at 1.30pm at O'Shea's Funeral Home with burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to your local Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.