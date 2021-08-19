Hugh Crean, Keelballylahive, Castlegregory, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Gerry, dear mother of Edel, Anne Marie & Norma and sister of Mary (Castleisland), Angela (Boston) and the late Tom, John, Billy and Derry.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Suzanne, Sarah, Conor, Orla, Gearóid and Sean, great grandchildren Ronan, Sophie & Rosie, sons-in-law Billy, Fergus and Martin, brothers-in-law Jim & Vincent, sisters-in-law Ina, Ally & Sr. Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private Family Funeral will take place with Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilgobbin Cemetery, Camp. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care Tralee C/O Sean Lynch, Funeral Director, Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory. Those who may have liked to attended the funeral but cannot due to current HSE restrictions may form a guard of honour en route to the Church or Cemetery.