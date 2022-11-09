Helen McKenna
Boolteens, Castlemaine
Reposing Thursday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6.30pm - 8pm
Removal Friday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Sadly missed by her neighbours, friends and family.
