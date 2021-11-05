Helen Imelda Barry née Hogan

Ballybunion, and formerly of Parnassus, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick.
Requiem Mass for Imelda will take place in St. John’s Church Ballybunion on Monday at 11am streamed on St. John’s Church Ballybunion’s Facebook page followed by burial in Killehenny Cemetery Ballybunion
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Respite Care (www.kerryrespitecare.ie/donate), care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Grenville, Listowel.
House private please.
Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother to Geraldine, Kevin, Helen, Ruth, Lucyann, Linda, Hilary, Dawn and the late John.
She will be so sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, sons in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and by so many friends
