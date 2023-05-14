Helen Foley née Kissane

Helen Foley nee Kissane of Blennerville and formerly of Cahill’s Park & Spá Road, Tralee, died peacefully on 13th May 2023, daughter of the late John & Josie, beloved wife of Denis, dear mother of John & Donncha and sister of Seán, Billy, Mary, Jo and the late Ann. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Líle & Dáithí, Donncha’s partner Sineád, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (15th May) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Rath Cemetery (Ballinorig Entrance) on Tuesday at 12 noon for interment. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace. House private please.
