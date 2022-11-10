Helen Cronin (née Howard)

Strandsend, Cahersiveen

Helen's remains will leave the home of her daughter Noreen in Filemore on Monday morning (14th November) at 10.15am. In accordance with Helen's wishes, anyone wishing to pay their respects to the family, may do so by standing out along the route to the church. Requiem mass will take place at 11am in the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

No flowers by request, donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Advertisement

Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy in July 2021. Sadly missed by her children Mary, Denise, Noreen, Des, Ann and Daniel, sons and daughters-in-law Kieran, Louis, Pádraig, Sarah, Graham and Jerilyn, her 20 grandchildren, her brothers David and Derrick, her sisters Mary, Ursula and Dorothy, sisters-in-law Mary and Mary, brother-in-law Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.