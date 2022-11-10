Helen Cronin (née Howard)
Strandsend, Cahersiveen
Helen's remains will leave the home of her daughter Noreen in Filemore on Monday morning (14th November) at 10.15am. In accordance with Helen's wishes, anyone wishing to pay their respects to the family, may do so by standing out along the route to the church. Requiem mass will take place at 11am in the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.
No flowers by request, donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE
Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen
Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy in July 2021. Sadly missed by her children Mary, Denise, Noreen, Des, Ann and Daniel, sons and daughters-in-law Kieran, Louis, Pádraig, Sarah, Graham and Jerilyn, her 20 grandchildren, her brothers David and Derrick, her sisters Mary, Ursula and Dorothy, sisters-in-law Mary and Mary, brother-in-law Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Kerry publican fears other brewing companies will raise prices following Heineken increaseNov 11, 2022 13:11
Public consultation underway for 70 turbine wind farm off Kerry coastNov 10, 2022 17:11
Kerry man forced to withdraw from round the world solo yacht raceNov 10, 2022 13:11
Councillor condemns rally planned for KillarneyNov 11, 2022 13:11
Gardaí investigate taking of car in KillarneyNov 10, 2022 17:11