Hanora (Nora) O'Sullivan, Reenrusheen & Kells, Cahersiveen. Sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Friday evening (May 5th) from 6pm to 7-45pm followed by removal to The Daniel O'Connell Church, Cahersiveen, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (May 6th) at 1pm followed by burial in Sugrena Cemetery. The requiem will be live streamed via the following link: http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen