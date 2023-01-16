Hannah O'Shea Nee Herlihy, York Terrace, Killarney and late of Cricklewood, London and Kilduff, Annascaul,Co |Kerry.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Hannah O'Shea will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Family Information:-

Hannah O'Shea Nee Herlihy, Late of Cricklewood, London and Kilduff, Annascaul, Co Kerry. Peacefully, in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, aged 107 years. Beloved wife of the late Gene Shea and loving mother of JJ, Maureen, Michael and the late Eugene. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughter-in-law Margaret, her grandchildren Daniel, Mark, Johannah, Eoin, Nancy, Eileen, Hannah and Roisín and their partners, her 10 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, her many friends and the staff and residents at Killarney Nursing Home.