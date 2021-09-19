Advertisement

Hannah Mary Twomey née Buckley

Hannah Mary Twomey née Buckley

Hannah Mary Twomey née Buckley, Uneraboy, Knocknagree, Co. Cork.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree,
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
The capacity of the church is limited to 50%.
Mass will be live streamed on www.rathmoreparish.ie/Knocknagree

