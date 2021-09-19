Hannah Mary Twomey née Buckley, Uneraboy, Knocknagree, Co. Cork.
Advertisement
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree,
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
The capacity of the church is limited to 50%.
Mass will be live streamed on www.rathmoreparish.ie/Knocknagree
Recommended
Climate campaigners occupy proposed liquified gas terminal site in North KerrySep 19, 2021 17:09
Listowel Races attendees reminded they can only use Greenville entrance at racecourseSep 19, 2021 12:09
Mid Kerry lotto player one number away from winning third highest jackpot of all timeSep 19, 2021 15:09
Funerals this morning of mother and son killed in Lixnaw double murder-suicideSep 20, 2021 08:09
Fáilte Ireland paid TV personality over €2,700 to promote KerrySep 20, 2021 08:09