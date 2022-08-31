Hannah Mai Counihan
Keel, Faha, Killarney
Reposing Friday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 7.30pm
Removal Saturday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv
Advertisement
Family Information: sadly missed by her sister Sheila Shaughnessy, nephews & nieces, grandnephews. grandnieces, extended family, neighbours & friends. Predeceased recently by her sister Abbie(Dora) Gallagher (24/8/22) and her brothers Ned & John & sister Sr. Augustine (Eilish) & brother-in-law Michael Shaughnessy.
Recommended
Green light for Adare Bypass and new Foynes Limerick RoadAug 31, 2022 11:08
Continued appeal for witnesses in Miriam Burns murder caseSep 1, 2022 13:09
Three people arrested in relation to fatal fire in Tralee 10 years agoSep 1, 2022 08:09
Two men remain in custody following arrest over fatal Tralee fireSep 1, 2022 13:09
Tralee student facing daily six-hour commute due to lack of accommodationAug 31, 2022 13:08