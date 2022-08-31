Hannah Mai Counihan

Keel, Faha, Killarney

Reposing Friday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 7.30pm

Removal Saturday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv

Advertisement

Family Information: sadly missed by her sister Sheila Shaughnessy, nephews & nieces, grandnephews. grandnieces, extended family, neighbours & friends. Predeceased recently by her sister Abbie(Dora) Gallagher (24/8/22) and her brothers Ned & John & sister Sr. Augustine (Eilish) & brother-in-law Michael Shaughnessy.