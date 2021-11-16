Advertisement

Hannah Daly née Clifford, Ballymacprior, Killorglin.

Predeceased by her husband Dan and daughter Mary.  Deeply mourned by her brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandnephews, grnadniece, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral will arrive to St. James' Church, Killorglin on Thursday (18th Nov) for requiem mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killoglin-st-james-church

