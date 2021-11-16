Hannah Daly née Clifford, Ballymacprior, Killorglin.
Predeceased by her husband Dan and daughter Mary. Deeply mourned by her brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandnephews, grnadniece, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
Funeral will arrive to St. James' Church, Killorglin on Thursday (18th Nov) for requiem mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
Advertisement
Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killoglin-st-james-church
Recommended
Survey shows a preference to keep Tralee Courthouse in its existing locationNov 17, 2021 08:11
145 cases of COVID confirmed in Kerry each dayNov 16, 2021 17:11
Three areas in Kerry have awarded a Green FlagNov 17, 2021 08:11
Investigation into death of elderly couple in Kenmare continuingNov 16, 2021 13:11
Killarney successful in bid to host major German travel conferenceNov 16, 2021 17:11