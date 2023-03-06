Graham Gaunt of Churchtown Park, Beaufort, and formerly Caragh Lodge, Killorglin, died peacefully on 6th March 2023, beloved husband of Mary (nee Curtin) and dearest father of Samantha & David. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Charlotte, James & Jake, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, brothers-in-law John, Bryan and David, nephew Simon, niece Sally, relatives and many friends.
There will be a Service of Thanksgiving on Friday (10th March) at 11.30am at 10 Bridge Street, Killorglin (Old Church of Ireland). Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Man appears in court charged with murder of Killarney pensionerMar 7, 2023 17:03
Irish hotels still face an uncertain futureMar 7, 2023 17:03
Gardaí warn of new text scam after person in Kerry defrauded of substantial sum of moneyMar 6, 2023 17:03
Kerry under status yellow warning for snow and ice overnightMar 7, 2023 12:03
Two people with Kerry addresses on latest tax defaulters listMar 7, 2023 17:03