Graham Gaunt of Churchtown Park, Beaufort, and formerly Caragh Lodge, Killorglin, died peacefully on 6th March 2023, beloved husband of Mary (nee Curtin) and dearest father of Samantha & David. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Charlotte, James & Jake, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, brothers-in-law John, Bryan and David, nephew Simon, niece Sally, relatives and many friends.

There will be a Service of Thanksgiving on Friday (10th March) at 11.30am at 10 Bridge Street, Killorglin (Old Church of Ireland). Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.