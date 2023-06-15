Advertisement

Gerard Kearney

Jun 16, 2023 08:06 By receptionradiokerry
Gerard Kearney

Gerard Kearney, Fean's Cross, Causeway, London and Spain.

Gerard died peacefully in the presence of his loving family, and in the exceptional care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Waterford. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Baby and his niece Elizabeth. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, Margaret, Marian, Catherine, James, Anne and Thomas, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and all his relatives and friends.  May Gerard Rest In Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway, on Friday 16th June from 5pm-7pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway.

Requiem Mass for Gerard will be celebrated on Saturday, 17th June at 11am. Livestream of the Mass can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway

Advertisement

Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus