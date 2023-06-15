Gerard Kearney, Fean's Cross, Causeway, London and Spain.

Gerard died peacefully in the presence of his loving family, and in the exceptional care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Waterford. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Baby and his niece Elizabeth. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, Margaret, Marian, Catherine, James, Anne and Thomas, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and all his relatives and friends. May Gerard Rest In Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway, on Friday 16th June from 5pm-7pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway.

Requiem Mass for Gerard will be celebrated on Saturday, 17th June at 11am. Livestream of the Mass can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway

Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway.