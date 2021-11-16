Gerard Casúr O'Sullivan, Laharn South, Cahersiveen.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken & adored wife Mary Anne, his sisters Doreen & Teresa, his brothers Michael, Jeremiah & Tim, his very special friend Earl Leahy, his brothers-in-law Donal & Pat, his sisters-in-law Mary & Margaret, his auntie Teresa, the extended O'Shea family, Canuig, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home for family & friends on Thursday. Removal from his home on Friday morning at 10am to arrive at the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing Service.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.