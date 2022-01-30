Geard 'Gerry' Fitzsimons, Beechwood Drive, Greystones, Limerick & Ardfert (formerly of Shannon Airport Police).
Gerry died peacefully at his home in Kerry. Beloved husband of Sheila for 55 years and dearest father of Rosaleen, Gearóid and the late Bríd and Marisa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife & family, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Brianna, Séan, Fionn, Aoibhe and Daire, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Tuesday (Feb 1st ) from 4:30 to 6pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Wednesday (Feb. 2nd) to arrive for 11am Mass, which will be live streamed on
https://www.churchtv.ie/ennisrd
Funeral afterwards to Abbey (New) Cemetery, Ardfert (arr. 2pm approx.)
Family flowers only, donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry, Palliative Care Team.
