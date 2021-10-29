Frank Wallace

Glebe House, Ardfert, Tralee

Funeral Details: Reposing at his home Sunday from 5pm to 7pm for family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place for Frank on Monday at 12.30pm in St. Brendan's Church Ardfert livestreamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Ardfert website followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-brendans-church-1

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers Causeway