Frank Greaney, Ballinruddery, Listowel and formerly Tournageehy, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (8th June) from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Frank will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Family Information; Beloved husband of Eileen and dearest father of Mike and the late Sharon and Linda, brother of the late Pat and his wife Betty and son of the late Jack and Bridie.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his brother Mike, sisters Mary Dempsey and Margaret Moore, brothers-in-law Tommy Moore and Jack Dempsey, sister-in-law Mary Greaney, Eileen’s sister Alice and her husband Johnny, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace