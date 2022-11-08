Frank (Francie) Quill, Gortloughera, Kilgarvan and formerly Cahergal Avenue, Cork.

Peacefully, after a short illness in the presence of his family, under the exceptional care at Kerry University Hospital. Husband of the late Catherine (nee Kelleher), much loved father of Brian and Raymond, father in law of Annette, adored grandfather of Conor and Meadhbh, brother of Ita and Mairin Quill and the late Pat, Dan Joe and John Quill. Deeply mourned by his loving family, nieces, nephews and large circle of friends. Beannacht Dé ar a anam uasal dílis

Lying in repose at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Thursday, November 10th, from 6pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, November 11th, at 2pm in Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan, will be live streamed on Kilgarvan Parish Facebook page. Burial afterwards in local cemetery, Kilgarvan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice, Cork. House private please.