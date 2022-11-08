Frank (Francie) Quill, Gortloughera, Kilgarvan and formerly Cahergal Avenue, Cork.
Peacefully, after a short illness in the presence of his family, under the exceptional care at Kerry University Hospital. Husband of the late Catherine (nee Kelleher), much loved father of Brian and Raymond, father in law of Annette, adored grandfather of Conor and Meadhbh, brother of Ita and Mairin Quill and the late Pat, Dan Joe and John Quill. Deeply mourned by his loving family, nieces, nephews and large circle of friends. Beannacht Dé ar a anam uasal dílis
Lying in repose at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Thursday, November 10th, from 6pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, November 11th, at 2pm in Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan, will be live streamed on Kilgarvan Parish Facebook page. Burial afterwards in local cemetery, Kilgarvan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice, Cork. House private please.
Recommended
Spa National School gets project approval for state-of-the-art extensionNov 9, 2022 08:11
Dingle Distillery Film Festival announces screening of adventure documentaryNov 9, 2022 09:11
Bracker O’Regan Road to return to two-way traffic by the weekendNov 8, 2022 17:11
Tralee care home found to be non compliant on HIQA inspectionNov 9, 2022 08:11