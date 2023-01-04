Fr. Donal O'Connor, Avondale, Shinnagh, Rathmore. On Jan 4th 2023, unexpectedly at his home, Fr. Donal, Chaplain at MTU Tralee and formerly Curate at Castletownbere, Listowel and P.P. in Beaufort. Predeceased by his parents David and Teresa and brother Tomás. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Sean, Denis, David and Aidan, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, relations, neighbours, his many friends and the Bishop and priests of the Kerry diocese.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, Sunday, 8th Jan, from 4pm to 6pm, followed by Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass for Fr. Donal will take place on Monday, 9th Jan, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Fr. Donal's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie