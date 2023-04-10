Florence (Florrie) O’Connell, Lower Road, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick;

Passed away peacefully at home, in the presence of his family, on Easter Sunday, 9th April 2023.

Predeceased by his parents Jack Flor and Bridie, Florrie is very sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, sons John and Jerry, daughters Margaret, Breda and Mary, his adored grandchildren Dan, Lily, Jack, Grace, Éabha and Gearóid, sons-in-law Kieran and Eoin, daughter-in-law Mag, brothers Willjoe, Jimmy and Thomas, sisters Noreen and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday, 12th April from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortège will depart Florrie’s home on Thursday, 13th April at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins Parish Facebook Page. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Florrie’s family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care Florrie received from The Milford Home Care Team and Daffodil Nurses.