Florence 'Florrie' Mullin née Walsh

Mar 6, 2024 08:42 By receptionradiokerry
Florence (Florrie) Mullin (née Walsh), Woodgrove, Moyvane. Suddenly, on March 4th, 2024, at her home. Predeceased by her parents Molly and Patrick Walsh, her brothers Jack and Eddie Walsh.

Florrie will be deeply missed by her husband Gerry, daughters Kerry, Fiona and Tina, sons-in-law Johnny, Andrew and John, grandchildren Sean, Tadhg, Niall, Arya, Shéa, Jack, Brody and Scott, sister Joan, brothers Benny and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE  Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of The Assumption, Moyvane, on Friday morning at 11.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Florrie being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Chronic Pain Ireland at https://chronicpain.ie House private, please.

