Finola Cronin née McCarthy, Ardmoniel Heights, Killorglin and formerly of Duffy's Newsagents, Upper Bridge Street, Killorglin.
Predeceased by her husband Mattie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, sons Michael and John, son-in-law Hugh O'Connor, daughters-in-law Belen and Elaine grandchildren Louise, Sarah, Garreth, Joyce, Hillary, Matt, Nora, Emma and Leah, her great friend Marion Russell, her extended family, neighbours and many wonderful friends. May She Rest In Peace.
Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, 2nd Feb., from 5.30 p.m. to 7.00 p.m for Family and Close Friends only. Funeral will arrive to St. James' Church, Killorglin on Thursday 3rd Feb. for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Recommended
Minister of State for Local Government and Planning to visit Kerry todayFeb 1, 2022 08:02
Kenmare councillor calls for stricter regulations around planning objectionsJan 31, 2022 17:01
Gardaí warn of increase in counterfeit notes in KerryJan 31, 2022 17:01
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man hospitalised in Causeway assaultJan 31, 2022 17:01
Man charged with criminal damage to Garda vehicle in KillarneyJan 31, 2022 13:01