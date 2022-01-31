Finola Cronin née McCarthy, Ardmoniel Heights, Killorglin and formerly of Duffy's Newsagents, Upper Bridge Street, Killorglin.

Predeceased by her husband Mattie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, sons Michael and John, son-in-law Hugh O'Connor, daughters-in-law Belen and Elaine grandchildren Louise, Sarah, Garreth, Joyce, Hillary, Matt, Nora, Emma and Leah, her great friend Marion Russell, her extended family, neighbours and many wonderful friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, 2nd Feb., from 5.30 p.m. to 7.00 p.m for Family and Close Friends only. Funeral will arrive to St. James' Church, Killorglin on Thursday 3rd Feb. for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church