Advertisement

Finbarr McCarthy

Aug 25, 2023 09:22 By receptionradiokerry
Finbarr McCarthy

Finbarr McCarthy. Woodlawn, Killarney and Clondalkin, Dublin

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Saturday 26th August at 10:30am followed by interment of his Ashes in Muckross Abbey Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Finbarr can be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral . Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Concern.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus