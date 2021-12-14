Esther O'Brien (née Ahern), 14 Tower View ,Portrane ,Donabate, Co. Dublin and late of Knocknaglough, Lyreacrompane.

Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane, on Thursday afternoon at 2.15 p.m., with the Requiem Mass for Esther being celebrated at 2.30 p.m., followed by burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane, Cemetery.

Family Information:-

Predeceased by her husband Conor, her parents and baby Andrew. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her partner Mick, brothers Dan, Pat and James, sisters Mary and Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, the Fleming Family (Declan, Joanne, Martin, Laura, Liam and Michelle), nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.