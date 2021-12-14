Esther O'Brien (née Ahern), 14 Tower View ,Portrane ,Donabate, Co. Dublin and late of Knocknaglough, Lyreacrompane.
Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane, on Thursday afternoon at 2.15 p.m., with the Requiem Mass for Esther being celebrated at 2.30 p.m., followed by burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane, Cemetery.
Family Information:-
Predeceased by her husband Conor, her parents and baby Andrew. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her partner Mick, brothers Dan, Pat and James, sisters Mary and Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, the Fleming Family (Declan, Joanne, Martin, Laura, Liam and Michelle), nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Caha Tunnel will reopen this eveningDec 14, 2021 12:12
Planning sought for major redevelopment of South Kerry distilleryDec 15, 2021 10:12
Bypass of Macroom and Ballyvourney on track to be completed in 2023Dec 14, 2021 13:12
Walk-in booster vaccination in Tralee this SaturdayDec 14, 2021 21:12
Major retailer to open two stores in Kerry early next yearDec 14, 2021 13:12