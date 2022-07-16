Emma Fitzgerald nee Corkery of Ballinorig and Caheranne Village, Tralee and formerly Kilmore, Ballyduff

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday (19th July) from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Emma will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information- for online use only:

Dearest daughter of Margaret (Peggy) and the late Michael (Mick), beloved wife of Martin, adored mother of Lauren and cherished sister of Caroline, Mark, Susan & Sandra.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her mother-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.