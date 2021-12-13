Ellen (Nellie) Goodall (nee Lehane), Kerins Park, Tralee & formerly of Blarney, Co. Cork

Beloved wife of the late Donal, dearest mother of Michael, Joe, Claire, Maeve and Mary, sister of Denis, Michael, Dermot and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends, especially Joe Hanley and Patricia Foley.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Nellie will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ) Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.