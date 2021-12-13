Ellen (Nellie) Goodall (nee Lehane), Kerins Park, Tralee & formerly of Blarney, Co. Cork
Beloved wife of the late Donal, dearest mother of Michael, Joe, Claire, Maeve and Mary, sister of Denis, Michael, Dermot and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends, especially Joe Hanley and Patricia Foley.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Nellie will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ) Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Recommended
Tralee pavement works to be completed by FebruaryDec 13, 2021 13:12
€2.3m announced for schools in KerryDec 13, 2021 08:12
19 patients in University Hospital Kerry with COVIDDec 13, 2021 13:12
Independent review of operations at UHK to be undertakenDec 13, 2021 13:12
South Kerry road closure should have been delayed until New YearDec 13, 2021 13:12