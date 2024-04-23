Elizabeth (Liz) Galvin née Lyons, Billeragh, Listowel and late of Knockavallig, Duagh. Peacefully, on April 23rd, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Michael and aunt of the late Mary Scanlon. Liz will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son TJ, daughter Michelle, granddaughter Clodagh, partner Ned Hickey, brother John, sisters Hanna Mai (Scanlon), Kathy (Kennelly) and Theresa (Dillane), daughter-in-law Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and many friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening, April 25th, from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Liz being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Oncology, Respiratory, I.C.U and the Emergency Department of U.H.K , who were so wonderful to Liz.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com.