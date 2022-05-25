Advertisement

May 28, 2022 12:05 By receptionradiokerry
Elizabeth (Lil) Corridon (nee O'Sullivan),  Glenderry West, Ballyheigue and formerly of Ballymacquinn, Ardfert.

Reposing this Sunday evening from 3-5pm in Hartnett's funeral home Ballyheigue. Funeral mass will take place in St. Mary's Church on Monday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.  Inquiries to Hartnett's funeral home Ballyheigue.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parishes/ballyheigue

