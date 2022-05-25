Elizabeth (Lil) Corridon (nee O'Sullivan), Glenderry West, Ballyheigue and formerly of Ballymacquinn, Ardfert.
Reposing this Sunday evening from 3-5pm in Hartnett's funeral home Ballyheigue. Funeral mass will take place in St. Mary's Church on Monday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Inquiries to Hartnett's funeral home Ballyheigue.
Advertisement
Mass can be viewed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parishes/ballyheigue
Recommended
Kerry councillor calls for awareness campaign and grants to deal with high radon levelsMay 27, 2022 17:05
Kerry v Limerick Details | Munster GAA Football Senior Championship FinalMay 25, 2022 11:05
Saturday local GAA fixtures & resultsMay 28, 2022 09:05
Kerry TD says buying a second-hand car would be cheaper for touristsMay 27, 2022 16:05
Traffic restrictions in place for Munster finalsMay 27, 2022 13:05