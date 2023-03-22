Elizabeth (Betty) Shea (née Curtin), New York and late of Dromin, Listowel.

Peacefully, on March 18th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jim (Mastergeehy), daughter Mary, grandson Jimmy, parents Denis and Elizabeth, brothers and sisters. Loving mother to Kathleen Huvane, James, Denis, Elizabeth Ahern and Jack. Lovingly remembered by her adored Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Fran, Lisa and Dayna, sons-in-law Danny, Stephen and Brendan, sister Noreen O'Donoghue (Manchester), sister-in-law Kathleen Curtin (Manchester), nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Requiem Mass for Elizabeth (Betty) Shea will be celebrated in The Immaculate Conception Church, Tuckahoe, on this Friday at 10.30 a.m (2.30 p.m Irish time), live-streamed on https://icaparish.org/, followed by interment in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, New York.