Late Munster Penalty Secures Top Spot On URC Table

Jack Crowley scored a try, a penalty and three conversions last night to help Munster move to the top of the URC table.
It was that late penalty that gave Munster a 29-points to 26 win away to Edinburgh.
Advertisement
Jack Crowley scored a try, a penalty and three conversions last night to help Munster move to the top of the URC table.
It was that late penalty that gave Munster a 29-points to 26 win away to Edinburgh.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus