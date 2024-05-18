Advertisement
Sport

Late Munster Penalty Secures Top Spot On URC Table

May 18, 2024 12:32 By radiokerrysport
Jack Crowley scored a try, a penalty and three conversions last night to help Munster move to the top of the URC table.

It was that late penalty that gave Munster a 29-points to 26 win away to Edinburgh.

