There are two race meetings in Ireland today.

The first of eight races at Navan goes to post at 1.20.

The going there is good, good to yielding in places.

There's an eight race card in Wexford where the going soft. They start there at 1.40.

In the UK

Newmarket - 1.30 - good

Newbury - 1.50 - good

Thirsk - 2 o'clock - good to firm

Bangor-on-Dee - 3.55 - good to soft, good in places

Doncaster - 4.57 - good to firm, good in places

Uttoxeter - 5.20 - good to soft.