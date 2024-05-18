Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy Seven Shots Behind Schauffle In PGA Championship

May 18, 2024 12:29 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy Seven Shots Behind Schauffle In PGA Championship
Share this article

Scottie Scheffler says he had to stretch and warm-up for day two of the PGA Championship in a jail cell - after he was arrested before his second round.

The world number one's facing four charges, including assault of a police officer, having tried to avoid heavy traffic around the course.

He still posted a remarkable score and sits 9-under-par, three shots behind leader Xander Schauffle ((pron: show-fo-lay)).

Advertisement

Twice former champion Rory McIlroy is seven shots behind the leader and tied for 22nd on 5 under par.

Shane Lowry is a further shot back on 4 under.

Advertisement

Another former champion, Padraig Harrington missed the cut on 10 over.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Crucial Fixtures In Leinster Hurling Title Race
Advertisement
Kerry FC Suffer Defeat Away To Wexford
Two Title Contenders On WSL Final Day
Advertisement

Recommended

Crucial Fixtures In Leinster Hurling Title Race
Kerry FC Suffer Defeat Away To Wexford
Two Title Contenders On WSL Final Day
Drop in overall crime in Kerry drops in first three months of 2024
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus