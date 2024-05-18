McIlroy Seven Shots Behind Schauffle In PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler says he had to stretch and warm-up for day two of the PGA Championship in a jail cell - after he was arrested before his second round.

The world number one's facing four charges, including assault of a police officer, having tried to avoid heavy traffic around the course.

He still posted a remarkable score and sits 9-under-par, three shots behind leader Xander Schauffle ((pron: show-fo-lay)).

Twice former champion Rory McIlroy is seven shots behind the leader and tied for 22nd on 5 under par.

Shane Lowry is a further shot back on 4 under.

Another former champion, Padraig Harrington missed the cut on 10 over.