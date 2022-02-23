Elizabeth (Betty) Lovett née Kelliher

Kilmoyley, Ardfert and formerly of 12 Rock St. Tralee and Derrymore, Co. Kerry

Reposing at her residence in Kilmoyley, on Friday 25th February from 5 to 7 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley on Saturday at 1:45 pm where the Requiem Mass for Betty will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ardfert-kilmoyley/ ). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

On 24th February 2022, beloved wife of the late Seán and dear mother of Máire, Eilín, Gearóid, Áine and Denis. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Peter, Shauna, Kevin, Sean, Sara, Joe, Eilín and Oscar, sister Kathleen, son-in-law Phil, daughters-in-law Mary and Siobhan, sisters-in-law Sr. Maureen, Irene (and husband Patrick) brother-in-law Declan (and wife Nora), nephew, nieces, relatives and many friends